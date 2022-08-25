FINLANDS MARIN JUSTIFIES PARTY VIDEOS, PROMPTING STANDING OVATION

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has justified her behaviour at a recent party by saying that she missed "joy, fun and brightness," resulting in a standing ovation from members of her own party.



Marin came under fire last week over videos of a private party which she had attended the week before, showing her exuberantly dancing and singing with friends. She subsequently underwent a drug test which came back negative.



"I am human and I too sometimes miss joy, fun and brightness in the midst of these dark clouds," the Social Democrat said at an event hosted by her party in Lahti, Finland, resulting in a standing ovation from the audience.



She said the past few days had not been easy for her, but that she trusted in the public to value what politicians do professionally, not privately.



"I haven't missed a single day of work and I haven't left any tasks undone," the 36-year-old said. "I am learning and I am doing my job just as well as always."



Helsinki police said Wednesday that they had received three complaints about the videos, adding that they would not be investigating as they saw no evidence of criminal activity.



