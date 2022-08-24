U.S. carries out airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in eastern Syria

 Contact Us
The U.S. military said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Published August 24,2022
The U.S. military announced early Wednesday that it carried out airstrikes against Iran-affiliated groups in eastern Syria.

"At President (Joe) Biden's direction, U.S. military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor, Syria today. These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect U.S. forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against U.S. personnel by Iran-backed groups," a statement by U.S. Central Command said.

"The U.S. strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," it added.

U.S. action against Iran comes at a time when a draft agreement to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran has been proposed by the European Union.

The statement did not mention whether there were any casualties.