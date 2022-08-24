Ukraine demands more 'real weapons' from Germany

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called on Germany to authorize the delivery of Leopard tanks from other countries.



"You could give them permission to give us the tanks. That's why we ask the Germans: Give us the tools and we'll do the job," Reznikov told German broadcaster ARD late Wednesday.



Reznikov called for "more than just friendship and lip service."



Ukraine would also like to have more "real weapons, such as the MARS II rocket launcher," Reznikov asserted. The army already has three, but 12 would be "even better."



Reznikov ruled out a diplomatic solution to the war. "The goal of negotiations is a dream of our partners. At the moment this is not a dream of Ukraine."



Ukraine's wish was to liberate all the territory that had been temporarily occupied, he explained.



Six months after the start of the Russian war against his country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to Germany not to let up in its solidarity.



Doubts would only help Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kuleba told the Welt television channel on Wednesday.



"The defence of European freedom and prosperity is our common cause. Stand with Ukraine, win with Ukraine," Kuleba said.



