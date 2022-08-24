News World Ukraine celebrates Independence Day six months after Russian invasion

A woman holds the flag of Ukraine while looking over a row of destroyed Russian military vehicles on display at Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo)

Ukraine on Wednesday will both celebrate its national day and mark six months since Russia launched its invasion.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky it was an important day for Ukrainians and "for our enemy," as he warned the public to follow safety rules and observe curfews as Russian strikes were possible.



He also said he plans to present awards to Ukrainians who have contributed to the country's strength for Independence Day, which marks 31 years since Ukraine broke away from the Soviet Union.



"We have planned many activities - something that will emphasize the path we have covered. Covered together - Ukrainians in Ukraine, throughout our territory - free and temporarily occupied, because our people are fighting everywhere," Zelensky said on Tuesday evening.



The U.S. also warned ahead of the date that Russia might use the anniversary to launch heightened attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and government facilities. It encouraged any U.S. citizens still in Ukraine to get out of the country.



U.S. deputy UN ambassador Richard Mills specifically warned Russia that "as we approach Ukraine's independence day, the world is watching" in comments to the UN Security Council Tuesday.



"This should not need saying ... please do not bomb schools, hospitals, orphanages or homes," he said.



"We will continue to pursue accountability for any and all violations of international law."



Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

































