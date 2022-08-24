NEW ZEALANDS OFF-DUTY SOLDIER KILLED IN UKRAINE

A New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF) soldier was killed in Ukraine during the ongoing Russian war, the military confirmed on Wednesday, adding that he was on leave and not on duty.

"At this early stage, there is still more information to be gathered in order to understand the circumstances fully," the NZDF said in a statement.

However, the NZDF did not provide any additional information about its soldier's activities in Ukraine, as New Zealand troops are currently stationed in the UK to assist in the training of the Ukrainian army.

"The NZDF is currently consolidating information and will look to release further information when possible," the NZDF said, adding that "as such (we) will not be able to provide someone for interviews at this time."

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment of 120 more defense force personnel to the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers.

New Zealand sent 30 security personnel to the UK for the same purpose in May.

Defense Minister Peeni Henare had said New Zealand troops would not enter Ukraine and would instead train soldiers in the UK.

























