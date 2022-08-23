Ukraine gives name of two countries not supplying Ukraine weapons

Ukraine's Foreign Minister has said that Ukraine is getting help from countries that never supplied weapons to conflict zones before in their history, Hungary, and Austria being the only two that do not help them.

"With the exception of Hungary and Austria, the supply of weapons to Ukraine is not a taboo for any other European country, although it was (before)," Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview.

"Therefore, the question is not if they (EU countries) are against it, because they aren't, but in practical terms. Many different issues appear, arguments and discussions ... how much to supply, how long it should last and where the balance is between (the countries' own) defense needs."

Hungaria had announced in late July that it would allow military aid from the West to Ukraine to pass through its territory, refusing to supply Ukraine with weapons itself to be able to protect Hungarians in far-western Ukraine from Russian shelling.

Russian forces on the other hand have attacked so far overwhelmingly the south and east of Ukraine, while few missiles have hit to the west.