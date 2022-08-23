Taliban travel exemptions in limbo as UN Security Council remains divided

The UN Security Council remains divided over whether to extend travel exemptions for 13 Taliban officials who are among Afghanistan's de facto rulers for participation in peace talks, diplomats said Monday.

The exemptions for the Taliban officials expired last Friday. Citing the Taliban's failure to uphold women's rights , Western nations on the council rejected a proposal by China and Russia to extend the waiver for all of them.

Many Taliban members have faced sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes since 2011 under a UN Security Council resolution.

The US proposed a text, seen by Anadolu Agency, to re-impose travel bans on seven Taliban officials and keep the travel waivers for six others for 90 days.

There were objections to the US proposal Monday afternoon, said a diplomat familiar with the matter.

China submitted another proposal for the US and Western nations to consider until Tuesday afternoon, the diplomat said.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last year on Aug. 15 as officials of the US-backed Kabul administration fled the country and foreign forces withdrew.

The Taliban's takeover of the government, followed by the disruption of international financial assistance, has left the worn-torn country in economic and humanitarian crises.





