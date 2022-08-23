Taiwan, Japan vow to cooperate to safeguard regional security

 Contact Us
Published August 23,2022
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday warned visiting Japanese lawmakers that any aggression by China against Taiwan would have "a major impact on values of democracy and the entire Indo-Pacific region."

The cross-party group of Japanese parliamentarians arrived in Taipei on Monday amid rising regional tensions. China held large-scale military manoeuvres around Taiwan earlier this month in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

Tsai argued that, facing the threat of authoritarianism - citing also Russia's invasion of Ukraine - the international community must unite.

Taiwan and Japan should continue to deepen their ties to ensure regional stability, she said.

The Japanese leader of the delegation, Keiji Furuya, said: "The stability of the Taiwan Strait matters not only to Japan's security but also to the foundations of the international community."