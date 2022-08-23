Russian, Tajik presidents discuss upcoming SCO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmonov on Tuesday spoke over the phone and discussed the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled for September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

A statement issued by the Kremlin said that Putin and Rakhmonov also exchanged views on further development of relations between their countries.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international body founded on June 15, 2001, by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

On June 9, 2017, India and Pakistan became full members of the SCO, and on Sept. 17, 2021, Iran became full member of the organization.





