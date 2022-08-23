Netherlands pledges additional $80M support to Ukraine

The Netherlands pledged an additional €80 million ($80 million) support to Ukraine, the Dutch Defense Ministry announced on Monday evening.

The pledge was made by Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Foreign Trade and Cooperation Minister Liesje Schreinemacher during their joint visit to the capital Kyiv, said a ministry statement.

Stressing that the Dutch government continues to support Ukraine by all means possible, the officials said the support will not be limited to the resources needed to sustain the fighting but will also include aid to help the population and rebuild the country.

The aid package will allocate €65 million for investment, and €10 million for de-mining, the statement added.

The rest of the aid will go to victims of sexual and gender-related violence and providing expertise in reform efforts.

Meeting with her Ukrainian colleague, Ollongren stressed the Netherlands has provided materiel, weapons, ammunition and equipment worth over €210 million since the Russian war on Ukraine started on Feb. 24.





