Nearly 1,000 children killed or injured in Ukraine-Russia war: UNICEF

Children sit in a bomb shelter in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region, Ukraine June 1, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

The UN children's agency on Monday said that nearly 1,000 children were either killed or injured in Ukraine since Russia launched its war in late February.

This represents an average of more than five a day, according to UNICEF.

"These are just the figures the UN has been able to verify. We believe the true number to be much higher," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "The use of explosive weapons has caused most of the child casualties."

The agency estimates that 1 in 10 schools have been damaged or destroyed in war.

Russel said all children need to be in school and learning, including children caught up in emergencies.