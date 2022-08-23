 Contact Us
News World Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell

Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell

"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, which I expect during this week," EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with national broadcaster TVE.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 23,2022
Subscribe
MOST COUNTRIES PART OF NUCLEAR TALKS WITH IRAN AGREE WITH EU PROPOSAL - BORRELL

Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, which I expect during this week," Borrell said in an interview with national broadcaster TVE.

Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal - which was not made public - that follows 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties. He had said on Monday he considered Tehran's answer was "reasonable".