Germany accuses Russia of waging 'imperialist' war on Ukraine

Germany on Tuesday accused Russia of waging an "imperialist" war on Ukraine and pledged stronger support for Kyiv.

In a speech at the second Crimea Platform summit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed Ukrainian people for showing remarkable courage in defending their country.

"Their resolve and bravery are admired all over the world. They reject a world where might makes right, where great powers can just swallow up smaller states if they like," he said.

Scholz underlined that Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, and its recent attempts to annex more Ukrainian territories, are a clear violation of the international law.

"We once again make clear that the international community will never accept Russia's illegal, imperialist annexation of Ukrainian territory," he said.

"We condemn Russia's attempt to forcefully integrate parts of Ukrainian territory. Our message is clear. Any sham referendum or other attempts to alter the status of parts of Ukrainian territory will never be recognized," he added.

The German chancellor assured Ukraine that his government will continue to provide financial and military support to Kyiv.

"We will continue to supply weapons. We've put on track a new package, including modern air defense systems, rocket launchers, and tons of ammunition, anti-drone devices and armed recovery vehicles," he said.