FINLANDS PREMIER TESTS NEGATIVE FOR DRUGS

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for drugs, the government said Monday after leaked videos of her partying with friends last week sparked uproar.

According to Finland's national public broadcaster Yle, Marin voluntarily took the test following allegations on social media that she used drugs at the party.

The statement from the Prime Minister's office added that media outlets can obtain more detailed information on the test, the screenings performed and the way the test was carried out.

According to the statement, the drug test certificate was signed by Finnish private healthcare company Terveystalo and occupational health physician Paavo Halonen.

The prime minister paid for the test herself.

Earlier last week, videos of the prime minister partying with various Finnish celebrities and public figures went viral on social media. The videos, stitched from numerous clips, show Marin and other partygoers dancing and singing together.

Marin stated that the videos were private and filmed in a private residence a few weeks ago. She told the media on Thursday morning that she was aware she was being filmed, but thought that the videos would remain private.