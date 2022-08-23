 Contact Us
News World Finland's premier Marin apologizes for new party photo

Finland's premier Marin apologizes for new party photo

DPA WORLD
Published August 23,2022
Subscribe
FINLANDS PREMIER MARIN APOLOGIZES FOR NEW PARTY PHOTO

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday for a photograph taken of two other women shown kissing during a party at her official residence following a rock festival.

"The picture is inappropriate and should not have been taken," Marin said during a press conference in Helsinki with President Sauli Niinistö.

The photograph shows two women kissing while covering their naked breasts with a sign with "Finland" inscribed on it.

Videos published last week showing Marin dancing with friends at a private event led to questions about whether she had taken drugs. She rejected all the allegations and underwent a test, which turned up negative on Monday.

Asked at the press conference whether national security could have been compromised during the night in question, Niinistö said: "I don't believe that anything out of the ordinary happened that night."