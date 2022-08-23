FINLANDS PREMIER MARIN APOLOGIZES FOR NEW PARTY PHOTO

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday for a photograph taken of two other women shown kissing during a party at her official residence following a rock festival.



"The picture is inappropriate and should not have been taken," Marin said during a press conference in Helsinki with President Sauli Niinistö.



The photograph shows two women kissing while covering their naked breasts with a sign with "Finland" inscribed on it.



Videos published last week showing Marin dancing with friends at a private event led to questions about whether she had taken drugs. She rejected all the allegations and underwent a test, which turned up negative on Monday.



Asked at the press conference whether national security could have been compromised during the night in question, Niinistö said: "I don't believe that anything out of the ordinary happened that night."



