China launches Chuangxin-16 satellite into space

China on Tuesday launched its new Chuangxin-16 satellite into space, according to local media.

The satellite, to be used for scientific experiments and verifying new technologies, successfully reached its preset orbit after its launch at 10.36 a.m. local time (0236GMT), the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

A Kuaizhou-1A rocket carried the satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite was developed by the China Academy of Sciences (CAS).

This was also the 16th flight of a Kuaizhou-1A.






