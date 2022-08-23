China facing power shortages amid drought and heatwaves

China has been hit by power shortages after a week of ongoing drought and heatwave conditions.



Chinese state media reported Monday that most shopping centres in the south-west Chinese city of Chongqing are only opening between 4 pm and 9 pm to reduce energy usage through air conditioning.



In recent weeks the authorities in neighbouring Sichuan province had called for electricity to be rationed.



Much lower levels of water are in many Chinese rivers due to the ongoing drought. The Yangtse, the world's third-longest river which supplies several hydroelectric power plants, is among those affected.



In some of the region's reservoirs the water level has dropped to historic lows. Sichuan has been hit particularly hard because it gets 80% of its electricity from hydroelectric plants.



Several bushfires raged around Chongqing on Monday, which authorities blamed the heatwave and ongoing drought for. Flights were cancelled and 1,500 people were evacuated from the area.



Large parts of China are experiencing their hottest and driest summer since records began in 1961. Temperatures have topped 40 degrees Celsius repeatedly in many places in recent weeks.



State news agency Xinhua reported that 14 regions and provinces were affected by mid-severe to severe drought.



Local governments were urged to secure water supplies and bring in artificial rainfall if needed. This involves shooting chemicals into clouds to generate rain.



