Putin condemns murder of 'brilliant' pro-war activist Darya Dugina

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Darya Dugina's family following the murder of the 29-year-old supporter of the war in Ukraine.



Dugina was killed in a car bombing over the weekend in Moscow.



In a telegram on Monday to the late Dugina's father, right-wing nationalist Alexander Dugin, Putin wrote "an ugly, brutal crime destroyed the life of Darya Dugina, a brilliant and talented person with a real Russian heart: good, loving, helpful and open."



Dugina worked for Russian state media and was a staunch backer of the war in Ukraine. Her father is a very close ally of the Russian president.



"A journalist, scholar, philosopher, and war correspondent, she served the people and the fatherland honestly, and demonstrated what it means to be a Russian patriot," Putin wrote.



Moscow's domestic intelligence agency FSB blamed Ukraine for the assassination. Kyiv denies responsibility.