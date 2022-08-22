Hungary launches investigation into 2nd airline

Hungary's government Monday ordered an investigation of domestic carrier Wizz Air over allegedly violating consumer protection laws.

The Justice Ministry cited a rising number of complaints over the airline's failure to provide information and assistance to customers whose flights were delayed or canceled.

It is the Hungarian government's second recent investigation into an air company following the investigation of Irish carrier Ryanair, which was accused of raising ticket prices to cope with new taxes, and thus violating customer protection law.

Labor shortages and rising post-pandemic air travel have led to delays and problems at many airports worldwide.





