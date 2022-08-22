German troops to beef up NATO eastern flank to arrive in September

The first German soldiers intended to reinforce NATO's eastern flank are to arrive in Lithuania at the beginning of September.



"The provisional date is September 8, but there could still be some movement," Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told the BNS agency.



According to the report, a "command element" will be part of the new contingent.



In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Western defence alliance decided to strengthen its eastern borders.



The existing NATO battlegroups there are to be expanded to brigade level.



Germany is to lead a combat brigade with 3,000-5,000 soldiers in Lithuania, including weapons, ammunition and a command staff on site.



The majority of the soldiers will however be kept in Germany.



The existing NATO battalion in Lithuania with about 1,600 soldiers has been operational since 2017 and is led by the Bundeswehr.



