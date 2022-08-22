 Contact Us
Austrian president out of hospital

DPA WORLD
Published August 22,2022
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was able to leave the hospital on Monday after a hiking accident.

"He is doing well. However, he will take things easy for the next days on the doctor's advice," his spokesperson told the Austrian news agency APA.

The 78-year-old had tripped and fallen during a hike on Sunday afternoon and suffered a mild concussion. He was taken to hospital where he spent the night on the advice of the doctors.

Van der Bellen will run for a second term in office in the coming elections on October 9.