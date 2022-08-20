News
World
Ukrainian civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk
Ukrainian civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk
Published August 20,2022
Subscribe
Russian missile and artillery attacks killed seven civilians in the Donetsk region during the past 24 hours, while 13 people were injured, according to Ukrainian officials, as fierce fighting continues over the east and south of Ukraine.
"The area has no gas, in some cases no water and no electricity. Evacuation of the population is continuing," the Ukrainian General Staff said.
They added that Ukrainian forces had fought back Russian attacks in other areas and that the Ukrainian air force had attacked enemy positions.
Meanwhile further south, Russian shelling injured nine people in a five-storey building in Oleksandrivka, including children, Mykolaiv governor Vitaly Kim said.
The General Staff also reported that Mykolaiv region had been pounded by massive rocket fire.
Fighting is also raging in the nearby Kherson region of southern Ukraine, which is almost entirely controlled by Russian troops, the staff said.
Moscow confirmed ongoing attacks on Ukraine in a situation report. More than 100 fighters were killed in attacks on Ukrainian nationalist units in the eastern Kharkiv area, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.
Konashenkov claimed more than 800 Ukrainian fighters had been killed within the past 24 hours throughout the country, including the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
He said Moscow's forces had also hit bases, military equipment, fuel and ammunition depots.
Moscow further said Russian servicemen deployed in the Zaporizhzhya region in late July had been hospitalized with symptoms of poisoning, and alleged they had been poisoned with a chemical substance.
In central Kyiv, destroyed Russian tanks and military equipment were put on show for the public, alongside additional trophies that were stationed along the Khreshchatyk boulevard, Ukrajinska Pravda reported.