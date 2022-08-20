Russia: Drone shot down above Black Sea Fleet building in Crimea

In Russian-controlled Crimea, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, an explosion was reported on Saturday morning, after debris from a shot-down drone hit the staff building of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, according to the authorities.



The fleet's air defences shot down the drone, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the head of the local Russian administration in the city, said. "It dropped onto the roof and burned." There were no casualties.



The official published a photo of the destroyed roof, blaming Ukraine for the attack.



Images and videos circulating on social media, whose authenticity couldn't be independently verified, showed a cloud of smoke billowing up in the sky following an explosion. "Keep calm and stay home for the next hour if possible," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram, adding that there were no severe damages .



According to Sevastopol's administrative head, a drone had already hit the courtyard of the building at the end of July. There were also casualties. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.



A Russian ammunition depot exploded in Crimea this week and drones were also allegedly shot down over the Crimean city of Kerch on Thursday.



Without openly claiming responsibility for the attacks, the Ukrainian leadership has said it's expecting further blasts in the future, adding that Crimea isn't a safe place.



According to Russian authorities, Moscow was forced to shoot down drones in multiple locations on the Black Sea peninsula over the past days. Sevastopol's anti-aircraft defence was active, it hit its targets, Razvozhayev said on Friday evening, reporting that he'd heard several explosions in the city centre.



Unverified videos on social media which were said to be filmed in Yevpatoriya showed tracers of anti-aircraft fire over the city.



It also marked the latest attack to target Russian military infrastructure in Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula that Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.