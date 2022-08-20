Rhine water level rises in western Germany

The water level on the Rhine river, which has been sinking during an extended period of dry weather, has risen by several centimetres in western Germany on Saturday, according to official figures.



At Kaub, between the cities of Mainz and Koblenz in the west of the country, the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) said the benchmark water level was at 44 centimetres on Saturday morning, up from 35 centimetres at noon on Friday.



Amid the dry weather, the low water levels are affecting how much cargo ships can transport along the waterway.



WSV data showed that the actual depth of the channel at Kaub was 1.45 metres on Friday.



Officials said that projections indicate that the water level could rise to 1.50 metres by Tuesday and then start sinking again.



Kaub in Rhineland-Palatinate state is an important interface for shipping on the Rhine.



The water levels there are of particular importance because the river is very shallow at this point.



Freight and passenger ships have been struggling with low water levels for weeks. Skippers have had to take the draught of the ship into account when loading their cargo.



At low water levels they can carry less freight, and at some point transport by river becomes uneconomical. The goods would then have to be taken by road or rail.



