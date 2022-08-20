Police say suspect in Malmö shooting is 15 years old

Swedish police say that a suspect arrested in a fatal shooting in a shopping centre in the city of Malmö on Friday is a 15-year-old boy.



Police made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported.



A 31-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in the incident. The alleged perpetrator was arrested on Friday.



Everything indicates that it was a targeted attack, the broadcaster quoted Malmö police chief Petra Stenkula as saying.



The injured woman was a passer-by who was accidentally hit. Her injuries are serious but her life is not in danger, the report said.



According to SVT, the police assume that the young suspect acted alone. However, it is considered that other people could be involved in the crime.



Swedish police had said on Friday that the crime could be related to gang activity in Malmö, Sweden's third-larges t city.



Police chief Stenkula said she understands that people are unsettled by the incident and noted that Malmö is in a "spiral of violence."



She said a long-term strategy is required to stop young people being recruited by criminals.



