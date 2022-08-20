German official suggests using washcloth instead of taking showers to save energy

The head of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann said in an interview on Friday that people can save a lot by using a washcloth instead of taking showers "all the time,".



Speaking to the Südwest Presse newspaper about the energy crisis Germany is currently facing, Kretschmann revealed what steps he personally takes to avoid wasting energy.



He said he had a "giant" solar power rig on the roof of his house, drove an electric car, and only heated a single room as a "healthier" habit.



When asked if he took a cold shower, Kretschmann replied that he did even better.



"You don't always have to shower. After all, there are washcloths and face cloths. A useful invention." he said.



Kretschmann administers the southwestern German province on the border of France and Switzerland, and the region has about 11 million residents.























