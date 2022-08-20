 Contact Us
News World German official suggests using washcloth instead of taking showers to save energy

German official suggests using washcloth instead of taking showers to save energy

"People can save a lot of energy by using a washcloth instead of taking a shower all the time,'' said the president of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, on Friday in an interview.

A News WORLD
Published August 20,2022
Subscribe
GERMAN OFFICIAL SUGGESTS USING WASHCLOTH INSTEAD OF TAKING SHOWERS TO SAVE ENERGY
Leading German Greens party member and Baden-Wurttemberg premier Winfried Kretschmann speaks during a Greens party congress ahead of federal parliamentary elections, in Berlin, Germany, 19 September 2021. (File Photo)

The head of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann said in an interview on Friday that people can save a lot by using a washcloth instead of taking showers "all the time,".

Speaking to the Südwest Presse newspaper about the energy crisis Germany is currently facing, Kretschmann revealed what steps he personally takes to avoid wasting energy.

He said he had a "giant" solar power rig on the roof of his house, drove an electric car, and only heated a single room as a "healthier" habit.

When asked if he took a cold shower, Kretschmann replied that he did even better.

"You don't always have to shower. After all, there are washcloths and face cloths. A useful invention." he said.

Kretschmann administers the southwestern German province on the border of France and Switzerland, and the region has about 11 million residents.