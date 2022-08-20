German, Canadian groups protest CETA trade deal ahead of Scholz visit

A broad alliance of activists from Canada and Germany are opposing ratification of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the North American country and the European Union, ahead of a planned meeting between leading officials.



In a joint statement published on Saturday, unions, environmental activists and human rights groups from both countries expressed their "continued opposition to CETA, which protects corporate interests at the expense of climate, environmental and social action and democratic decision-making."



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck are scheduled to travel to Canada on Sunday.



Ratification of CETA is still pending from large EU members, such as Germany, France and Italy. Germany plans to ratify the deal in the autumn after its coalition partners agreed on a procedure.



The parts of CETA for which the EU's executive is itself responsible went into effect in 2017. The other parts await ratification from all 27 member states individually.



According to the activists, the deal will hamper efforts to address climate change and phase out fossil fuels as "the introduction of special privileges for corporations will primarily benefit oil, gas, and extractives companies."



The statement highlights the planned "controversial investment protection provisions" as particularly problematic, saying they pose "an immense threat to parliaments' sovereign policy-making, for example to tackle climate change or raise social or environmental protections."



The signatories of the declaration include ATTAC-Québec, Friends of the Earth Canada and the Climate Action Network Canada as well as Greenpeace's German branch and Germany's Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU).

