Pressure mounts on Finnish premier after video of her partying

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP File Photo)

Criticism is mounting in Finland of Prime Minister Sanna Marin after a video of her dancing and celebrating at a party was widely shared on social media.



She was back from her holidays at the time the video was made, according to a report by the STT news agency. "This means that there was no substitute to take over her duties," the report said.



Marin has not yet stated exactly when the party took place.



The video showed Marin, 36, dancing with some celebrity friends at a private residence before visiting two bars.



The images have divided the nation, unleashing a debate about her appearance in public.



After the video was leaked, Marin said on Thursday that she had drunk alcohol but had not taken any drugs, and emphasized her right to spend her free time in the same way others her age do.



"I want to show that it's ordinary people with ordinary lives who do jobs like this," she said. "I didn't take drugs or consume anything except alcohol. I danced, sang and partied - completely legal things."



Some have called for her to take a drug test while others have come out in support of Marin.




























