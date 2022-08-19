PAKISTAN REJECTS INDIAS MOVE TO OPEN UP VOTER REGISTRATION IN KASHMIR TO NON-LOCALS

Pakistan rejects India's move to open up voter registration in Kashmir to non-locals

Pakistan on Friday rejected the Indian government's attempt to allow outsiders to vote in the upcoming election in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, urging the international community to take prompt notice of Delhi's "demographic changes."

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it categorically rejected what it called deliberate Indian attempts at pre-poll rigging and overt manipulation in the Indian "Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)."

"The latest announcement of permitting even temporary residents in the occupied territory, including outside workforce and security personnel, to register as 'voters' is a clear manifestation of the treacherous Indian design to influence the outcome of 'so-called' elections in the IIOJK," the ministry alleged.

According to Indian media, the Jammu and Kashmir Electoral Officer has asked Indian people, including employees, students, laborers, and others who live in the Muslim majority region, to register to vote.

Security officers stationed in the "disputed territory" can also register as voters, according to the India Today.

"Pakistan reiterates its complete rejection of India's entire litany of steps aimed at turning the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority.

"India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people or to mislead the world community," the statement added.

Islamabad has urged New Delhi to desist from all actions that violate international law, the UN Charter, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Pakistan has also called on the international community to take immediate notice of India's alleged brazen attempts to effect unlawful demographic changes in Kashmir and to hold India accountable.

- DISPUTED REGION

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in part but claimed by both in full. A small sliver of the region is also controlled by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars-in 1948, 1965, and 1971-two of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

Already strained relations between the two nuclear neighbors further plummeted after India's controversial move in August 2019.





