Moscow issues fresh disaster warning over Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

Moscow has once again warned a disaster is possible at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya, which is occupied by Russian troops.



The Ukrainian military is shelling the nuclear plant with weapons supplied by the United States, Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian National Security Council, said in the Uzbek capital Tashkent on Friday, according to news agency Interfax.



"If there is a disaster, the consequences will be felt in all corners of the world. Washington, London and their stooges will bear the responsibility," he told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



