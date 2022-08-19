LULAS LEAD AGAINST BOLSONARO NARROWS IN BRAZILS ELECTION RACE- POLL

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped three percentage points ahead of the country's election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 32%, compared with 47% and 29%, respectively, in July.

In a potential second-round runoff between the two candidates, the poll added, Lula would return to office with 54% of the votes against Bolsonaro's 37%.

Lula, a leftist candidate and a former Brazilian president, has seen his advantage shrink each month from the 29 points lead he had in December, the poll said.

Datafolha interviewed 5,744 Brazilians of voting age (16) between Tuesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.