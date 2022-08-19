Kharkiv attacks likely aimed at diverting troops, British intel says

Russia's consistent shelling of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine is probably aimed at keeping significant Ukrainian troop numbers there, "to prevent them from being employed as a counter-attack force elsewhere," according to the British Ministry of Defence.



At least 12 civilians were killed in Russian strikes on residential areas of the city on Wednesday, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update on Twitter, noting that Kharkiv is within range of most Russian artillery types.



"Multiple rocket launchers and generally inaccurate area weapons have caused devastation across large parts of the city," the Defence Intelligence update said.



Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began at the end of February, the British government has regularly published details of its latest intelligence on the conflict. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.



