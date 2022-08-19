Death toll rises to 17 in China flash flooding

The death toll after a flash flood in north-western China has risen to 17, with another 17 people still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday.



Heavy rainfall prompted the flash flooding on Wednesday evening in the mountains in Datong County near the city of Xining in Qinghai Province. More than 6,000 people were affected.



The downpours triggered landslides that blocked and diverted rivers. Two buildings were washed away and another 14 sustained heavy damage.



Twenty people who were initially reported missing have since been found. Some 2,000 people were involved in rescue efforts.



