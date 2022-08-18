Russia says 'quiet' diplomacy on Griner prisoner swap with U.S. ongoing

 Contact Us
Reuters
Published August 18,2022
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was engaged in "quiet diplomacy" with the United States regarding a potential prisoner swap that would include basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable".

Washington, which has argued that Griner was wrongfully detained, has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.