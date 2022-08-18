Heatwave in Greece with temperatures likely to hit 42 degrees Celsius

Greek weather forecasters have told the country to brace for a heatwave starting on Thursday that they expect will not break before Sunday, with central regions likely to be worst affected.



Temperatures may reach 42 degrees Celsius, they said, while in Athens, they are expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius.



The sea is also currently warmer than usual, with temperatures expected to reach 26 to 28 degrees Celsius in the Aegean and Ionian Seas in the coming days.



Doctors' advice on handling the hot weather is repeatedly broadcast on the radio with citizens warned that high temperatures over a longer period of time can make it hard to recover at night, potentially leading to cardiovascular problems.



Medics advise the public to wear loose, light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and avoid drinking alcohol.



In Athens, the authorities opened up halls for people who do not have air conditioning at home.

