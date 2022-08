This picture taken on August 11, 2022, shows a lightning bolts during a storm over the Taravo valley, as the French Mediterranean island of Corsica is under storm warning. (AFP Photo)

Five people died on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica Thursday as fierce storms lashed the area, including a 13-year-old girl killed when a tree fell onto her campground bungalow, police said.



It was the third day of intense rains -- which had produced flash flooding and fierce hail -- across much of southern France following weeks of punishing drought.