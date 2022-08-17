Türkiye received more than quarter of shipments from Ukraine since Istanbul deal, says UN

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry Press Office, the Razoni cargo ship, under the flag of Sierra Leone, with 26,000 tons of the Ukrainian corn aboard, leaves the port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP)

Over a quarter of grain and other foodstuff exported from Ukraine landed in Türkiye in the aftermath of a landmark deal reached to resume shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the UN said Tuesday.

Since Aug. 1, Türkiye received 26% of the shipments, followed by Iran and South Korea with 22% each, according to the data compiled by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul which monitors the transportation.

China received 8% of Ukrainian grain exports, Ireland 6%, Italy 5%, Djibouti 4% and Romania 2%.

"From 1 to 15 August, the JCC has authorized a total of 36 movements of vessels (21 outbound and 15 inbound) through the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea to facilitate the safe exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer, including ammonia, from Ukrainian ports," the center stated.

The ships have carried "a total of 563,317 metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs."

Last month, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee the process, the JCC in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN to enable safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers by merchant ships.

Since the first departure on Aug. 1, a total of 21 ships carrying grain and wheat have so far left Ukrainian ports under the deal.