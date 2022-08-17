RUSSIAS DAILY COVID CASES CROSS 30,000 FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MID-MARCH

Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March

Russia reported 33,106 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, authorities said, the highest figure since mid-March this year.

Sixty-three people in Russia died of coronavirus over the past day, the country's taskforce against the virus said.

Russia said in early July that it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus.