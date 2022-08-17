News World One dead, several injured in sports boat accident in Germany

One person died and eight were injured as two sports boats crashed on Tuesday evening in north-east Germany, local authorities have said.



A 66-old-woman died when a 6-metre sports boat crashed into another craft of the same size around 10 pm (2200 GMT) in Lake Ribnitz, part of the Saaler Bodden in north-east Germany, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's water police office said in a statement.



The other eight people onboard the two recreational crafts were injured in the accident, some seriously.



Both boats were seized as local police investigate the cause of the accident.



The property damage is estimated at €15,000-€20,000 ($15,270-$20,360).

































