Journalist found dead in northern Mexico, 14th killed so far this year

The body of Juan Arjon Lopez, an independent journalist, has been discovered in northern Mexico, bringing the number of reporters and media workers murdered so far this year to 14, officials announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the state of Sonora said Lopez had been missing since Aug. 9.

During a press conference, Sonora Attorney General Claudia Indira Contreras Cordova briefed reporters on the grim finding.

"We have just learned that there has been a discovery that coincides with the person found dead with some of the tattoos that we had already documented regarding the journalist," she said.

Lopez, 62, a reporter for the information portal A Qué Le Temes, was last seen on Aug. 8, according to colleagues and family members, who began reporting him as missing through social media.

After the report about Lopez's disappearance was widespread, authorities in Sonora organized a search team. However, the search was not official since there was no official report on the matter.

On Jan. 10, journalist Jose Luis Gamboa was found dead in the state of Veracruz. There has been a wave of killings since then, making 2022 the deadliest year for journalists so far.

Violence against members of the press has become widespread and a source of criticism against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has been accused of ostracizing and attacking journalists.

International human rights organizations such as Article19 have criticized Lopez Obrador's dismissive attitude towards the journalistic guild, which has endured unprecedented violence this year.

At a press conference Tuesday, Lopez Obrador slammed media outlets for attacking his administration, saying journalists have sided with conservative groups critical of his government.

"It is very regrettable what is happening to the noble profession of journalism in Mexico, with honorable exceptions, not to generalize. But it is one of the worst times. It is the decadence of journalism subservient to…the vested interest groups. It is the end of an era," he said.