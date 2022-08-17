Chinese army to join drills in Russia

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is going to be joining the drills in Russia in which India, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia are attending as well, Defence Minister announced on Wednesday.

"As a part of the commitment and the annual collaboration of the Chinese and Russian armies, Chinese People's Liberation Army will soon send soldiers to Russia to join the drills," the statement of the Chinese Defence Ministry said.

"India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries will be attending the drills as well."