Russian defense minister meets Armenian, Kyrgyz counterparts

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Tuesday held separate meetings with his Armenian and Kyrgyz counterparts on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

In his interaction with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Shoygu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and issues concerning bilateral military and technical cooperation.

"We are confident, just as you are, that the main stabilizing factor (in Nagorno-Karabakh) is the cease-fire on the entire line of contact," Shoygu said.

With Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov, Shoygu discussed the implementation of their joint military program, scheduled till 2025.

The conference, being held in Moscow region, is an interstate military platform to discuss issues of global stability, security, and increasing transparency in military relations.

According to the Defense Ministry, over 700 military officials from more than 37 countries are participating in the event.





