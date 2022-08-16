Finland does not support terrorism: Defense minister

Finland's defense minister said Monday that his country does not support terrorism and understands the concerns of Türkiye.

"You could say that we are fully NATO compatible. We meet the criteria for NATO membership," Antti Kaikkonen said at the onset of the 240th national defense course at the House of the Estates in Helsinki, according to the Finnish Broadcasting Company (Yle).

Kaikkonen said that in the best-case scenario, Finland could become a full member of NATO by the end of this year.

"Naturally, we will do our part to ensure that membership can be actualized as quickly as possible," he emphasized.

The defense minister also said that to date, 23 out of 30 NATO countries have confirmed Finland's NATO membership. The decisions of the seven remaining member states' parliaments are still being awaited.

Among the seven is Türkiye, which Kaikkonen recalled had its concerns about terrorism, but those were addressed in the document signed in Madrid at the NATO summit in June.

"And you can say it out loud, as everyone in Finland knows: Finland does not support terrorism. Certainly not," Kaikkonen pointed out, adding: "Our authorities are working every day to fight terrorism. And I think it is fair to say that they are doing so quite successfully."

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed the memorandum after four-way talks including NATO in Madrid.

The agreement allows the two Nordic countries to become NATO members but conditions them to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns and lift an arms embargo on Ankara.

Following the trilateral deal, NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the 30-member military alliance.