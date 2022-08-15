Spain continues to fight forest fires

Firefighting teams in Spain continued to battle a number of forest fires on Monday. A fire about 60 kilometres north-east of Alicante has destroyed about 3,500 hectares of forest since Saturday, according to the state TV station RTVE.



Around 1000 people in the area of the town of Pego had to leave their homes as a precaution. In the autonomous community of Valencia there were two more smaller-scale wildfires.



Another large forest fire raged around the town of Añón de Moncayo, about 70 kilometres west of the city of Zaragoza in Aragon. About 1500 people had to leave their homes there at the weekend.



The fire is not yet under control and has so far destroyed about 8000 hectares. Meanwhile, the situation eased somewhat near Murcia in the south, after a fire which the Spanish broadcaster RTVE said had been caused by a lightning strike.



The most devastating forest fire since the beginning of the year in Spain near Zamora - about 270 kilometres north-west of Madrid close to the border with Portugal - was brought under control at the weekend, according to the reports.



Since July 17, 31,500 hectares of forest and scrubland have been destroyed in the fire in the autonomous community of Castilla y León.



A drought that has lasted for months, great heat - which experts attribute to climate change - and very dry air, have combined to cause new fires to break out across the country.



The risk of forest fires remains "extremely high" in parts of Andalusia, Aragon and Catalonia, the EU's Copernicus forest fire information system warned on Twitter.



2022 is already the most devastating forest fire year for Spain since records began.



