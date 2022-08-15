Russian military says hundreds of fighters killed in past 24 hours

Russia's military has killed more than 100 "foreign mercenaries" in attacks during the past 24 hours that also left more than 50 wounded in the Kharkiv region, officials say.



Those killed included Germans and Poles, Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said. The figures could not be independently verified.



The Russian army attacked industrial buildings and infrastructure with missiles, Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said, though he made no mention of casualties.



Russian spokesman Konashenkov also said Moscow's forces had attacked Kherson in the south and Donetsk in the east, killing more than 420 Ukrainian soldiers.



He also said a Ukrainian command post near Bakhmut, a strategically important town in Donetsk region, had also been shelled.



