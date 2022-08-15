Nigerian forces rescue 35 people taken hostage by armed gangs

Nigerian security forces rescued 35 people Sunday who had been taken hostage by armed gangs in Kaduna state.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Internal Affairs Samuel Aruwan said operations against gunmen were carried out in the Sabon Gero region of the state.

Aruwan said 35 children and women were rescued in the operation.

Noting that many armed gang members were neutralized during the operation, Aruwan said that weapons, motorcycles and ammunition belonging to the gangs were seized.

Kidnapping is punishable by the death penalty in Nigeria, yet abductions for ransom are common.

The payment of ransom was prohibited as part of the fight against the increasing security problems in the country.





