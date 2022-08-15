India facing challenges of corruption, dynastic politics: Premier Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said corruption and dynastic politics were the two biggest challenges facing India.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Modi asked people to take the country forward and ensure that it should be a developed nation within the next 25 years.

The prime minister unfurled the tricolor flag on the ramparts of the historical Red Fort amid a 21-gun salute in the capital New Delhi to mark the day.

"Corruption is eating away at the foundations of India. I want to fight against it. I call on 1.3 billion Indians to help me fight corruption," he added.

Modi laid down five pledges for the people-making India a developed nation, removing every trace of servitude, taking pride in the country's heritage, strengthening unity, and fulfilling duties with honesty.

Modi said the spirit of "Team India" (Indian people) will take the country forward and help fulfill the dreams of 1.3 billion Indians.

Multi-layered security arrangements were put in place across the national capital, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Grand Independence Celebration), an initiative of the government of India to celebrate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The campaign started on March 12, 2021, with a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end on Aug. 15, 2023.

The day was also celebrated across the country with stage plays highlighting the life of freedom fighters.

On Aug. 14, 1947, the Indian subcontinent was formally divided into two new dominions of India and Pakistan under the terms of the Indian Independence Act, adopted by the British Parliament.