Germany to introduce levy on gas for consumers: 2.4 cents per kWh

Germany's incoming gas price levy, which is meant to distribute the high costs of replacing Russian gas among all end-consumers from October, has been set at 2.419 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), according to Trading Hub Europe.

Energy bills in Germany are set to rise higher still later this year, after the announcement of a state levy on gas for consumers of 2.4 cents (2.45 U.S. cents) per kilowatt hour.



High energy prices have become a dominant political topic in Europe's largest economy as the cost of living skyrockets due partly to the war in Ukraine and dwindling gas supplies from Russia as the weather turns cooler.



The size of the levy was revealed on Monday by the so-called market area manager for Germany, Trading Hub Europe, a body set up by the various gas distributors in the country.



The charge is intended to help German gas importers who are having to buy more expensive gas from suppliers outside Russia and are suffering huge losses.



The levy will formally come into effect from October 1, but is not expected to affect gas bills until November or December due to regulations protecting consumers from price changes.



The higher levy on energy - which would come to about €484 for the average household - is set to push inflation higher still, although the German government is planning to forego sales tax on the gas levy in order to cushion the effect for consumers.



Economy Minister Robert Habeck had told consumers prior to Monday's announcement that they should expect energy bill rises in the region of "several hundred euros per household."



































