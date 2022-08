U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 2, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

The defence team of Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, said on Monday that they had appealed her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking.