At least 6 dead, 60 injured in blast at mall in Armenian capital

At least six people were killed and 60 others injured in an explosion at a shopping mall in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday, officials said.



The mall is located outside the city centre, a reporter at the scene told dpa.



He said the "massive" blast on Sunday afternoon was likely caused by improperly stored fireworks that ignited.



Some 18 people were still missing, according to local authorities, and rescue workers said there could still be people under the rubble.



The cause has not yet been established, but local news reports, citing witnesses, said the explosion went off at a place that stored fireworks. The explosion caused a fire and led to the collapse of a building.



Several buildings collapsed or were damaged. The blaze created a large cloud of smoke that spread over the city. Dust and debris settled over cars.



About a dozen of those injured were children, according to the Health Ministry.



The former Soviet Republic of Armenia in the South Caucasus is one of the world's poorest countries. Violations of safety regulations are common.